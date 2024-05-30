The Macleay Argus
Changed traffic conditions: works to go ahead on Sea Street, West Kempsey

By Staff Reporters
May 31 2024 - 4:00am
Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions next week on Sea Street, West Kempsey as works are conducted to improve safety for pedestrians.

