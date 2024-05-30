Changed traffic conditions: works to go ahead on Sea Street, West Kempsey

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions next week on Sea Street, West Kempsey as works are conducted to improve safety for pedestrians.
The works, which involve relocating flashing signs on a section of Sea Street between Broughton Street and Dangar Street, are due to start from Monday, June 3.
The work will be carried out from 9.30am to 2.30pm and is expected to be complete in two days, weather permitting.
There will be temporary traffic changes to make sure the work zone is safe.
Lane closures and a reduced 40km/h speed limit will be in place both for the safety of workers and road users.
Motorists should drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic controllers.
Transport for NSW thanks road users for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
