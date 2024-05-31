Gallery | Reconciliation breakfast hosted by Melville High School

Kempsey's Melville High School hosted a Reconciliation Week event on Wednesday, May 29, bringing community together to talk over breakfast.
Staff and community organisations who attended were encouraged to wear yellow for Children's Ground; a fundraiser to support First Nations-led education, health, employment and wellbeing.
Students created reef artworks in preparation for the occasion with the 2024 theme of 'Now More Than Ever' inspiring the creations.
Guests watched the live stream of Reconciliation NSW breakfast during their morning tea, and enjoyed a relaxing yarn between Macleay Valley community organisations.
National Reconciliation Week runs from 27 May to 3 June 2024 with numerous events and activities being hosted throughout Kempsey Shire.
