Volunteers leave dinner table to save fisherman from drifting to 'dire straights'

A solo fisherman was saved from drifting out to sea when his boat engine failed on Friday night, May 24, thanks to local Marine Rescue volunteers who got up from the dinner table to tow the man away from danger.
The fisherman radioed Marine Rescue NSW for assistance at 7.20pm after his 4.29 metre vessel suffered engine failure two kilometres offshore.
The man was Logged On with Marine Rescue NSW, had all the correct safety equipment on board and was wearing a life-jacket, yet he still found himself in a dangerous situation.
"Even though he did everything right and it all worked out, it only took one thing for it to fall apart," Marine Rescue NSW Mid North Coast Inspector Rodney Page said.
The safety message from Marine Rescue is to always log on with the free app.
"Even if his radio didn't work, we still had eyes on him," Mr Page said.
Marine Rescue vessel Trial Bay 30 was deployed with a volunteer crew on board.
"Our members literally got up from the dinner table and went out to bring him home," Mr Page said.
"They're all volunteers and they went out of their way to save his life."
Mr Page said that if the fisherman didn't get towed in by the Trial Bay Marine Rescue crew he could have been in "dire straits".
"That current can just take you away never to be seen again," he said.
Conditions were calm with the moon providing helpful light. The Trial Bay Marine Rescue crew reached the disabled vessel, secured it and towed it back to Fisherman's Reach boat ramp.
The fisherman was safely returned to shore at 9.15pm.
Marine Rescue NSW is a volunteer based not-for-profit professional organisation dedicated to keeping boaters safe on the water and supporting local communities.
Find out more about Logging On - https://www.marinerescuensw.com.au/boating-safety/log-on-and-log-off-for-safer-boating/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.