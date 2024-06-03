Kempsey author's personal experience with domestic violence

Born and raised in Kempsey, Ashlee Donohue has shared her experiences with domestic violence in the hope to help women escape violent environments, especially when living in close-knit communities
Her memoir 'Because I Love Him' hit shelves in May 2024, alongside public protests and political conversations across the country regarding the alarming level of violence against women and number of women killed as a result.
The book is a raw account of her personal experience and how she was able to escape the years of abuse.
A Dunghutti woman, Ms Donohue tells stories of strong family ties, the intricacies of relationships and the unspoken expectations within regional Aboriginal communities.
The first time she was assaulted was in Kempsey.
"Kempsey is a very small community, everyone knows what everyone is doing, so it's about how to navigate that," Ms Donohue said.
She hopes the book will help women to get out of abusive relationships, while teaching people have zero tolerance of violence even when it comes to loved ones, touching on the challenges of navigating a violent relationship when living in community.
"All I wanted with this book was to let other people know that this can happen to you but you don't have to stay stuck."
Ms Donohue's memoir helps to shine a light on a national crisis that remains a taboo subject, often shrouded in silence despite the widespread impact of domestic and family violence.
Ms Donohue admits her memoir was rejected by numerous publishers years before it was picked up by Magabala books.
"Even just five years ago people weren't really talking about domestic violence," she said.
"The book didn't really resonate back then because people were still pretending it wasn't happening."
When she received acceptance, Ms Donohue said she'd 'put the book to bed' and wasn't sure if she was ready to go through it all over again.
"It's very trying publishing a book that is as personal as mine," she said. "There was a lot of fall out from the book that I didn't anticipate."
The author believes to tackle domestic violence, the truth has to be told and Ms Donohue says she has nothing left to hide.
"It's all there on the pages. I have no secrets, they're all there in my book," she said.
"People start getting very comfortable in their discomfort. When you have to move yourself out of that, it's painful and so people would rather stay in their discomfort than move through it for a life free of violence."
Ms Donohue says the book is her story, and she only writes about what she knows.
"I know what it feels like to be bashed by a man who you love, I know what it feels like to be affected by drugs without taking them, and I know what it feels like to be affected by incarceration without going to jail."
Ms Donohue knows domestic violence doesn't discriminate.
"It doesn't matter if you're black, white or brindle, it doesn't matter how rich you are, it doesn't matter where you live, domestic violence happens in every town, city, state and country in this world," she said.
"In Kempsey people think it only happens to the Aboriginal people, but that's not true, so that dialogue and that view has to change."
Ms Donohue says her message to everyone is to "stay staunch" in their zero tolerance to violence.
"Every single person has the capacity to make their homes, their communities, and their towns and suburbs and cities, as safe as they want it to be and that comes down to how much violence they are willing to tolerate," Ms Donohue said.
"If you have a zero tolerance to violence then that zero tolerance has to stay cemented in the sand even when it's your brother, your son, your father, your husband.
"You have to stay staunch in that."
Ms Donohue believes the lack of consequences for perpetrators of domestic violence is the reason women are still being killed by their partners.
"I believe there's no consequence around domestic violence and that's why women are dying in this country," she said.
"There's no deterrent."
Ms Donohue believes Apprehended Violence Orders (AVOs) should involve ankle monitoring systems and those who breach an AVO should spend time imprisoned as a consequence.
"Imagine how many women's lives that would saved if [the perpertrators] were monitored," she said
"We have to make AVOs work for women. There's no preventative measure in AVOs to deter men from assaulting and killing women."
Ms Donohue wants to see the laws and consequences around domestic violence change, to see harsher punishment.
"You can get up to 25 years imprisonment for the 'coward punch' now," Ms Donohue said.
"The legislation and the law can change. That's what has to happen with domestic violence, there has to be a consequence."
Ashlee is the chairperson of Warringa Baiya Aboriginal women's legal service, and a member of the 'Our Watch' Aboriginal women's advisory group.
