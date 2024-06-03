The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Meet the Locals

Kempsey author's personal experience with domestic violence

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated June 4 2024 - 9:08am, first published 9:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Born and raised in Kempsey, Ashlee Donohue has shared her experiences with domestic violence in the hope to help women escape violent environments, especially when living in close-knit communities

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.