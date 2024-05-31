Consequences for lost NBN connection in Crescent Head CBD

No internet, no eftpos and no phones makes for a hard day's work these days.
It has been anything but business as usual for Crescent Head CBD today (Friday, May 31) with NBN experiencing an unplanned outage affecting the network.
Crescent Head Medical Centre experienced no phone or internet connection from early morning, leaving books emptier than usual.
Dan's Crescent Head Gourmet Butchery lost use of its eftpos machine during the day.
Crescent Head Country Club also experienced disruptions to services without eftpos, while also having no KENO or TAB for the punters.
Staff had to go home.
"When you can't use the internet, you can't do anything" Crescent Head Country Club Secretary Manager Colan Ryan said. "Administration staff can't do their work."
Mr Ryan said the outage affected the club from 8.20am, with network disconnection remaining unresolved at the time of publication, causing significant negative impacts to the club and a number of other businesses in Crescent Head.
"There's no compensation for businesses when these things happen, there's nothing," Mr Ryan.
Mr Ryan is concerned for the push of a cashless society when it comes to the regions.
"It might work in the city where there is good connection, reception and power, but it will never work here."
A TPG engineer confirmed a fibre break as the root cause of the network error.
As of 4:30pm on Friday (May 31) a third party engineer was onsite and attempting restoration works with no estimated time for resolution.
