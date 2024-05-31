The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Consequences for lost NBN connection in Crescent Head CBD

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
May 31 2024 - 5:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

No internet, no eftpos and no phones makes for a hard day's work these days.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.