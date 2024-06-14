Hopes for blue skies in July after rain in May delays charity golf day

Fingers crossed for sunny skies on Sunday, July 14 for a day of fun and fundraising on Crescent Head's golf course.
Crescent Head Country Club's charity golf day is in support of the Kempsey District Hospital's Maternity Unit and was scheduled for International Day of the Midwife in May.
The event was postponed from Sunday, May 5, due to wet weather.
Crescent Head Country Club Secretary Manager Colan Ryan said the postponement was due to the safety of players being top priority.
"We understand the disappointment for golfers and supporters of the hospital and we are looking forward to teeing off in July to raise funds for the Maternity Unit," Mr Ryan said.
"The Charity Golf Day presents an excellent opportunity for the community to come together in support of the Maternity Unit while enjoying a day of sport and philanthropy.
"Our club is all about assisting the community of the Macleay Valley and we are proud to support the great work of the hospital."
Maternity Unit Manager Leece Lecciones thanked everyone who generously gave their time, resources, and enthusiasm towards the event so far, and said she was looking forward to blue skies and kind greens.
Shotgun start times for the 14 July 12-hole Ambrose event are 7.30am or 10am.
Individuals or teams interested in playing or seeking further information are encouraged to contact the club's Sports Shop at 6566 1211.
Cost is $35 a person, which includes golf fees and lunch.
For information contact Crescent Head Country Club at sportsshop@chcclub.com.au
