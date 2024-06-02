Free Koala tree seedlings to help habitat on Mid North Coast

Koala Conservation Australia (KCA) has received its latest delivery of eucalypt seedlings for the annual community koala tree giveaway.
Around 25,000 seedlings have been donated this year for local planting projects supporting koala populations on the Mid North Coast.
The free koala feed trees are available for Mid North Coast property owners and community groups to boost koala habitat and corridor plantings.
KCA will use the feed tree species, which are favoured by koalas, to support community and private planting programs.
These plantings will improve connectivity through the creation of koala corridors while providing future food and habitat for koala populations on the Mid North Coast.
The seedlings can be ordered through the KCA website and picked up from the Koala Hospital in Port Macquarie for bush regeneration plantings, community plantings and private landholder plantings.
"The seedlings come with easy-to-follow information from Forestry Corporation to ensure successful growth," Forestry Corporation's Partnership Leader, Leah Moncrieff said.
"These resources, available from KCA, can assist in selecting the right species to be planted in the right location, when and how to plant, how to alleviate ongoing risks and listing maintenance of the seedlings until they become established."
The initiative between KCA and Forestry Corporation started five years ago and has now seen more than 150,000 koala feed trees donated to the Koala Hospital for distribution to local landowners and community groups.
KCA General Manager Maria Doherty said the koala tree delivery has been gratefully received.
"KCA and Forestry Corporation have a great relationship working together to improve koala conservation in our local region, through tree plantings, tree giveaways and partnering at Guulabaa where the world's first wild koala breeding program has commenced," Ms Doherty said.
KCA Conservation Manager, Scott Castle said the koala feed tree delivery is perfectly timed with ongoing works at Guulabaa - Place of the Koala, Cowarra State Forest.
"We will be using some of this year's donated trees to regenerate bushland areas and landscape at Guulabaa for the new Wild Koala Breeding Program," Mr Castle said.
The donation from Forestry Corporation consists of a variety of seedlings grown at its Grafton Nursery.
To find out more about Forestry Corporation's community partnerships, please visit www.forestrycorporation.com.au
