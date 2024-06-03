Woman and two young children missing from Mid North Coast found safe

A woman and two children missing from the state's Northern Rivers region have been found safe and well.
The 25-year-old woman last had contact with a family member on social media on Thursday, May 30.
When she and the children - a three-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy - were unable to be located or contacted, officers attached to the Mid North Coast Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into their whereabouts on Sunday, June 2.
Following inquiries, the woman and the children were located on Monday, June 3.
Police would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance.
