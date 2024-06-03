Cause of Crescent Head's disconnected weekend, disrupting businesses

500 NBN customers were impacted over the weekend when an unplanned outage in Crescent Head affected the network from early Friday morning, May 31 until 1pm on Sunday, June 2.
An NBN spokesperson said a fibre cable managed by a third-party network provider in Crescent Head was damaged on Friday morning causing the disruptions to connection.
Technicians worked over the weekend to locate and repair the fault with repairs hampered by the weather conditions.
Service was finally restored on Sunday afternoon.
"Technicians, who were on site to locate and repair damage left after dark due to rough terrain and swampy conditions," the NBN spokesperson said.
"They returned on Saturday (June 1) and discovered two faults in the fibre cable at locations several kilometres apart.
"However, repairs were not completed due to heavy rainfall and technicians returned on Sunday 2 June."
Businesses throughout Crescent Head were significantly impacted during the outage.
Pharmacist and business owner, Dean Maxwell says Crescent Head Pharmacy had its worst Saturday morning trade in more than five years.
"All our computers and drug records are dependant on NBN," Mr Maxwell said.
Customers of the pharmacy were also impacted with e-scripts unable to be filled.
Green Room Cafe next door was one business not affected with the lack of connection.
"We were lucky because we are on Starlink," cafe owner Kate Mentjox said.
"We got it last year for this reason. Too many times in the past we experiences issues with losing our eftpos and tills."
Ms Mentjox said customers came to her cafe and food truck business 'Frypan Alley' over the weekend because many people were experiencing issues and unable to use mobile devices.
Many other businesses throughout the coastal village found providing services over the weekend difficult due to people not having cash on hand to use when eftpos terminals were down.
NBN apologises for any inconvenience and says the cause of the faults is under investigation.
