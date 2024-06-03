The Macleay Argus
Cause of Crescent Head's disconnected weekend, disrupting businesses

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated June 3 2024 - 2:21pm, first published 2:06pm
500 NBN customers were impacted over the weekend when an unplanned outage in Crescent Head affected the network from early Friday morning, May 31 until 1pm on Sunday, June 2.

