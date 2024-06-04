Future of facility under spotlight as gym closes doors at High Performance Centre

The Mid North Coast High Performance Centre at South West Rocks opened in February 2023 promising more than just a grandstand with future plans for major sporting events, music festivals and more.
One of the town's gymnasiums was relocated to level one of the stadium in the early days of the centre, however, on Friday, May 24, The South West Rocks Country Club closed the doors on the Rocks Lifestyle & Fitness 24-hour gym.
The Country Club alongside Kempsey Shire Council are managers of the facility, and both organisations say the future of the performance centre remains bright.
Council says the facility was designed to revolutionise sport in South West Rocks and the gym was only one part of the ongoing effort to deliver on the centre's promise to increase sports participation.
A joint project of the South West Rocks Sports and Recreation Association, the Country Club and Kempsey Shire Council, construction of the $5 million High Performance Centre began in April 2021.
It was designed to benefit local sports clubs by providing such amenities like the gym to elevate training and performance.
Those behind the project are keen to reassure the community that while the centre may not have seen as much use as some people would like, it will meet its vision in the coming years.
Paul Sullivan, Acting CEO South West Rocks Country Club said there is a bright future for the centre and the decision to close the gym has been a lengthy process that has involved many stakeholders.
"It is disappointing to close the gym, but unfortunately we have determined that the specifics of the facility, the business model and the needs of the community have not come together in this instance," Mr Sullivan said.
"The High Performance Centre remains a home to the South West Rocks sports community and we will be working closely with the sports association and council to deliver on this facility's vast potential."
Kempsey Shire Mayor Leo Hauville said community enthusiasm for the centre should continue despite the understandable disappointment over the gym closure.
"The opening of our unique High Performance Centre was the first, and most visual, step on a long journey to overcome local and regional barriers to participation in sport such as cost, time and travel," Mr Hauville said.
"Together with the South West Rocks Sports Association and Country Club, council have delivered a high quality grandstand that also contains the foundations for local sporting excellence."
Mr Hauville says there is no blueprint for instant success.
"We need to be realistic and patient as building a pathway for increased participation and sporting events is going to take time."
Stephen Mitchell, Kempsey Shire Council's Director Corporate and Commercial, is confident in the facility and management team to deliver on the objectives for the centre.
"The Country Club have taken on management of the High Performance Centre, which has both a high profile and high ambitions," said Mr Mitchell.
"The Club and the sports association are vital parts of this South West Rocks community and we are keen to support them as they develop a plan to activate the venue in the short and long term."
Funding for the Mid North Coast High Performance Centre was secured by Kempsey Shire Council and the South West Rocks Sport and Recreation Committee, receiving $2,465,268
from the 2018 Regional Sports Infrastructure Fund, $400,000 from South West Rocks Country Club, $1.1 million from Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, and a further $1,190,000 contributed by Kempsey Shire Council.
