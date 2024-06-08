The Macleay Argus
Geotechnical testing at Crescent Head centre

By Staff Reporters
June 9 2024 - 9:00am
As part of the Lloyd Park upgrade currently in the design phase, Kempsey Shire Council will be conducting Geotechnical testing at the site in Crescent Head on Tuesday, June 11 (2024).

