Geotechnical testing at Crescent Head centre

As part of the Lloyd Park upgrade currently in the design phase, Kempsey Shire Council will be conducting Geotechnical testing at the site in Crescent Head on Tuesday, June 11 (2024).
This testing will be conducted on the edge of the road in the carparking sections on Main Street and Pacific Street.
The purpose of the testing will determine what the existing pavement condition is and provide council with recommendations for upgrade in the scope of the new works.
It will be under an approved Traffic Control Plan (TCP) with appropriate traffic controllers. The community is asked to please be aware, drive to conditions and follow the directions and advice from traffic control officers.
For more information on the Lloyd Park and Main Street - Crescent Head Upgrade please visit council's Major Projects page.
