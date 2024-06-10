Rod McDonagh awarded Life Governor after decades of service to Surf Life Saving

It's been an eventful few weeks for South West Rocks resident Rod McDonagh who has been recognised with two prestigious awards for his contributions to Surf Life Saving and emergency support services throughout his life-time.
Mr McDonagh has been President of South West Rocks Surf Life Saving Club (SWRSLSC) since 1997 and was named a Life Member in 2006.
On Sunday, June 2, at the annual Presentations and Awards of Excellence event for the 2023/2024 season, Mr McDonagh took a step up when he was inducted as the fifth Life Governor in the history of SWRSLSC.
On Monday, June 10, his acknowledgement in the 2024 King's Birthday Honours List was announced as a recipient of an Emergency Services Medal (ESM) for decades of community service, specialising in emergency management and response.
Both awards recognise the integral role Mr McDonagh has played over the decades in saving lives and bringing community together.
Mr McDonagh says both awards were a surprise and he is honoured to receive them. Being named the fifth Life Governor of his local club was particularly shocking.
"Surf Life Saving has been a big part of what I've done over the years, so to be recognised for it is an honour," he said.
"I'm glad I've been able to contribute over the years and hopefully some of those things have helped other people and the organisation in general."
Life Governor is the next level up from Life Member and is awarded to those who have contributed significantly to the club and community, and those who provide extensive services.
"A Life Governor is probably someone who has contributed a fair bit and continues to contribute and will have that role ongoing," Mr McDonagh said.
"I wasn't expecting the Life Governor one, which is probably the highest honour in the club...that one was a bit of a shock."
The level of support from peers since being awarded Life Governor and receiving an Emergency Services Award has humbled Mr McDonagh.
"They're probably fairly prestigious awards and something you don't ever really expect but I suppose it's great to get that recognition and the support from your peers," he said.
"It's great to be recognised for something you put sort of half your life into."
The South West Rocks Branch has been a big part of Mr McDonagh's life.
A member of Forster's Cape Hawke Surf Life Saving Club from an early age, his previous career with Maritime moved Mr McDonagh to South West Rocks in 1993 as the local boating officer.
Mr McDonagh joined SWRSLSC upon arrival and took over as president just three years later.
In his Mid-twenties he was one of the youngest presidents in the history of the club to date, and still holds the title today.
Mr McDonagh says the camaraderie of the club is what stands out over the decades.
"I've gained lots of great friendships and a lot of great experiences over the years at South West Rocks and surf life saving in general," Mr McDonagh said.
"I've been lucky enough to go overseas a number of times in Australian teams," he said. "That's been a bonus."
Alongside his presidency of the South West Rocks Branch, Mr McDonagh has also been Mid North Coast Branch President since 2011.
He continues to actively participate in patrols and driving the IRBs (Inflatable Rescue Boats). He is heavily involved in the support operation side of things, leading emergency call outs.
Another passion of Mr McDonagh's and something he's become specialised in over the years is event management of carnival competitions.
He's overseen many SLSNSW Country Championships, IRB Championships state-wide and on a national level.
"I've been the main player with all that," Mr McDonagh said.
Mr McDonagh plans to continue being a driving force behind surf life saving events and is currently working behind the scenes on an upgraded club for South West Rocks.
