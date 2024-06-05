Larry Budgen bids farewell to Football Mid North Coast to take on new role

Football Mid North Coast (FMNC) technical director, Larry Budgen, will take on the role of regional talent development officer with Northern NSW in September.
Budgen has worked for more than a decade at FMNC to implement and facilitate a pathway for the talented players in the zone.
This includes players in the Mid Coast FC squads, the JDL teams, SAP squads and the development teams, as well as within NNSWF initiatives such as the Talent Support Program (TSP).
A total of 29 players have made the step-up from community football to academy football, and beyond during his time in his role.
"Larry has always worked hard to ensure players within our zone have opportunities beyond our local area,'' Football Mid North Coast chairman, Lance Fletcher said.
"His passion and drive have now seen him given the opportunity to expand his skills and knowledge across regional football through his new role at Northern NSW Football.
"On behalf of the board of directors, I wish Larry great success."
Budgen will take long-service leave during August and commence his new role with NNSWF in September.
Peter Haynes, CEO of Northern NSW Football, said he was "excited to see [Budgen] progress his career with NNSWF".
"We're excited to have someone of Larry's experience in this role, given it is the first time we've had a dedicated regional resource in the talent development space," he said.
"Larry will continue to have a close association with FMNC and their Talented Player Pathway through his new role.
NNSWF Technical Director Ryan Doidge outlined Budgen's responsibilities in his new role.
"Larry's role will be to work with technical directors and help develop players and coaches from NNSWF's four regional member zones," Doidge said.
"We want to see regional players and coaches continue to progress on the pathway, hopefully into professional environments.
"There are a lot of great people working in football in our regional areas, and we want to provide opportunities for not just players to progress but also coaches and administrators."
Jane Lynch, who is on the Board of FMNC and is the U17 PYLG coach for Mid Coast FC, will cover the responsibilities usually undertaken by Budgen within MCFC during the month of August, whilst the 2024 NPLW, PYLG and PYLB competitions come to an end.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.