Breathing sculpture brings new life to the 2024 ArtWalk festival

Port Macquarie's CBD is set to come to life with lights, music, dance and art for the 2024 ArtWalk, and thanks to a Crescent Head Resident's breathing sculpture, the festival has a new future-focused element.
Pip Beale will showcase her bio-art installation at the annual cultural event in Port Macquarie on Friday, June 7.
Her artwork 'Nu Ondine // Rockpool' blends art, science and technology and has recently won her a substantial grant from Next Nature Network based in the Netherlands, a future-focused program interested in cross-disciplinary projects.
Dr Beale was awarded the funding in May (2024) for her concept which fits within the bio-sphere and will be visually communicated to attendees of ArtWalk.
The installation borrows techniques from soft-robotics to explore themes of living devices, trans-species breathing and desirable futures.
The moving sculpture features a human-made rockpool full of what seems to be living organisms breathing underwater, however the star-fish like creatures are made of silicon. Back-lit with blue lights, glow-in-the-dark features and blue-colouring to evoke the life 'blood' pumping through their veins, the work is one to witness.
Dr Beale says in theory her work's 'organisms' or devices contain Haemocyanin which they use to transport oxygen out of the water, into air inside the device, which allows them to breathe.
"Humans have Hemoglobin, which is essential for transferring oxygen in your blood from the lungs to the tissues. Other organisms have other respiratory pigments, like Haemocyanin, which is found in a lot of marine organisms like octopus and crabs," she said.
The breath-cycle responsive movement of the organisms create passive pumping of the 'blue blood' around their bodies.
"Haemocyanin contains copper instead of iron [found in Hemoglobin in humans] so it's blue when it's oxygenated and it's colourless when it's de-oxygenated, which is really cool because it has a visual representation of gas exchange or life processes in action," Dr Beale said.
"The respiratory pigment has this protein which is performing part of a chain of life functions, so we ask, is it a living device?"
The work was first conceived in 2023 during a three-month short course at Waag Futurelabs in the Netherlands where Dr Beale participated in the BioHack Academy which combines biology with art and design.
During the course, Dr Beale made a wearable underwater breathing device using the same concept of utilising Haemocynanin, which could in theory work. The rockpool version is a new iteration of this concept.
Dr Beale says she is inspired by bimodal breathers, organisms that can breathe under water and live on the land, such as crabs.
The biologist turned artist delves into the understanding that Haemocyanin can be more efficient than Hemoglobin in low oxygen environments.
Dr Beale says her works are about "de-centering the human experience."
"We have the tendency to think that our way is the best way and the main way, but actually there are how many other species on the planet and they all do these things in different ways and sometimes their way is better."
Dr Beale's investigation in respiratory pigments may just need to be seen to be understood.
'Nu Ondine // Rockpool' will be located on the river-side of the Mid Pacific Hotel on the grass at Town Green.
"Viewers will be looking at something that appears to be alive and asks them to question what that means," Dr Beale said.
ArtWalk involves exhibitions, puppets, artists' markets, music and performances including a flash mob made up of Macleay Valley community members ready to surprise and delight attendees with a theatrical performance created by inclusive dance company Bring a Plate.
The festival is on for one night only, Friday June 7, between 5pm and 9pm.
To find out more about Pip Beale's work on symbiotic future and creations combining art, science, design technology where the separation of human and nature is rejected visit - https://www.thesamelab.com/
