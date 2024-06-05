The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Breathing sculpture brings new life to the 2024 ArtWalk festival

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated June 5 2024 - 4:50pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Port Macquarie's CBD is set to come to life with lights, music, dance and art for the 2024 ArtWalk, and thanks to a Crescent Head Resident's breathing sculpture, the festival has a new future-focused element.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.