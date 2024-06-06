Emergency services deployed to two car accident at Kempsey intersection

Emergency services were called to a two car accident at the Smith Street and Stuart Street intersection at Kempsey around 9.20am on Wednesday, June 5.
Officers attached to the Mid North Coast Police District were told two sedans had collided.
NSW Police activated Kempsey Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW SES Kempsey unit and Ambulance NSW.
Fire and Rescue crews provided first aid while the local SES unit managed traffic control.
Ambulance NSW arrived around 10.05am to the accident and attended to the dirvers of both cars- a 34-year-old man and and 84-year-old man
Both drivers were able to walk and talk however the second drivers' passenger, an 84-year-old woman was transported to Port Macquarie Base Hospital with a possible back injury.
She was in a stable condition.
The 34-year-old driver was assessed by ambulance but declined transport.
Police are continuing inquiries.
Anyone with information or dash cam footage about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
