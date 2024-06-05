What's biting: Macleay River is a 'fishing hotspot' this week

The Macleay River is another fishing hotspot. The break walls are crowded with mangrove jack, bream, and flathead, offering exciting action for local and visitor anglers.
Whiting enthusiasts should head upstream, where the sand flats at high tide are producing good catches.
For those heading offshore, snapper and pearl perch remain dependable targets, with the occasional tusk fish adding a touch of a tasty surprise to your catch.
The Lake Cathie Fishing Club is reeling in support for local heroes with their annual Charity Fish Auction.
This free event on Sunday the 16th of June at Club Lake Cathie is open to everyone. Proceeds from the auction will benefit both the Lake Cathie Rural Fire Service and Marine Rescue Camden Haven.
If you enjoy fishing, you can participate by casting a line on June 14, 15 and 16. The weigh-in starts at 11am, followed by the exciting auction at 1pm. Even if you're not an angler, come down to score some fresh, local fish and support a great cause. Find out more details by searching for "Lake Cathie Fishing Club" on Facebook.
The Hastings River has been a hive of activity this week. The breakwalls saw consistent catches of luderick, bream, and even some mulloway.
Bream continued their reign on the beaches, with Lighthouse Beach boasting some nice catches. For those chasing bigger fish, tailor and school mulloway offered decent action, with the best reports coming off the beach between North Shore and Queens Head.
Rock fishermen weren't left out either, with drummer showing up at most headlands, particularly Queens Head and Big Hill around Point Plomer. Prawns and cunjevoi were the go-to baits for these tasty catches.
Bream fishing remained excellent, especially at first light, while tailor also remained an option at most locations during first or last light hours. Venturing offshore, midweek anglers using deep drop gear enjoyed great success.
The lack of current allowed for plenty of action on electric reels, hauling in big blue-eye trevalla, bass groper, and hapuku. There were even reports of a couple of striped marlin chasing bait around the ridge on Wednesday.
Head further south and the beaches around Lake Cathie's mouth are teeming with whiting.
Inside the lake itself, anglers have been rewarded with the occasional school mulloway and luderick. Rock fishing remains productive with reports of nice tailor and school mulloway catches.
For those venturing even further south towards Crowdy Head, there are drummer and even the occasional snapper waiting to be hooked off the local ledges. For offshore anglers, reports indicate decent snapper, pearl perch, and kingfish are lurking around the Crowdy Head and Laurieton reefs.
