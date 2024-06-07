What projects are Kempsey Shire Council working on at the moment?

Kempsey Shire Council undertakes a variety of major projects and works across the Macleay Valley to upgrade, renew or build infrastructure and facilities for the community.
The following are a few of the projects and works are currently underway.
This project involves the repair and rehabilitation of the road because of a landslide above Sherwood Road, on the approach to Sherwood bridge.
This was caused by prolonged rainfall in early 2021.
The Sherwood Road Landslip Remediation project is progressing well and is due to be completed by the end of July. This project, fully funded by Transport for NSW, includes the construction of a gabion basket wall to enhance road safety.
One lane may remain closed during work hours, but it will be open when construction is not occurring. Drivers are urged to slow down and exercise caution.
The project team thanks you for your patience and cooperation
The new Pump and Learn to Ride Track currently being constructed in South Kempsey is on track for completion by the end of June.
The earthworks and drainage are finished with concrete beams due to be installed in the coming week. Next steps are to asphalt the Pump track and then construct the learn to ride area.
These works are fully grant funded and the track, located inside the turning loop in the park, near the Dunghutti-Ngaku Aboriginal Art Gallery and the Kempsey Museum, has been designed to accommodate multiple skill levels and provide a safe place for young people to learn road safety skills.
Smithtown and Gladstone will finally have new wharves in a few months, with work starting this week in both villages and set to continue over the next couple of weeks.
Funding for the projects, jointly provided by the State and Federal Government under natural disaster funding, was approved in August of last year, enabling the design and construction contracts to be awarded.
Gladstone has been without a wharf for some time after it was washed away in flood waters, and the wharf at Smithtown is at the end of its useful life.
Both wharves are important in the lives of both residents and visitors to the villages, and council is excited to kick these projects off.
