Recognised for saving lives; King's Honours list announced

South West Rocks resident and leader in the Surf Life Saving world, Rodney (Rod) McDonagh has been awarded the prestigious Emergency Services Medal (ESM) in the King's Birthday 2024 Honours List.
As an advocate for marine and aquatic safety over decades of service, specialising in emergency management and response, Mr McDonagh has been recognised for his contributions to the community.
President of the Mid North Coast Surf Life Saving Executive Committee since 2011, Mr McDonagh has also held the title of President of the South West Rocks Branch for the past 26 years.
He continues to be involved in all levels of surf lifesaving including patrols, emergency response, education and training, asset maintenance and event coordination.
Mr McDonagh says he is honoured to be recognised for his life's work.
"[Surf Life Saving] has been a big part of what I've done over the years, so to be recognised for it is an honour," he said.
Over the decades, Mr McDonagh has responded to many serious critical incidents and search and rescue operations during his time as a volunteer surf lifesaver and in his professional career as a NSW maritime officer.
"I'm glad I've been able to contribute over the years and hopefully some of those things have helped other people and the organisation in general," Mr McDonagh said.
During this time, he has shown dedication towards fellow volunteer members ensuring their safety and welfare is at the forefront of all decisions made during emergency response situations.
Mr McDonagh is seen as a leader in the emergency support field for Surf Lifesaving Mid North Coast Branch. He provides ongoing guidance and support for all things emergency management.
"I'm actively doing patrols and driving the IRBs and dealing with the support operation side of things with emergency call outs," Mr McDonagh said.
Mr McDonagh organises inter-agency collaboration and has developed local networks with local emergency services across the east coast of New South Wales.
Deeply involved in the health system, Mr Gerard John Hayes was previously stationed in Kempsey, providing services to the Macleay Valley community for a number of years.
Mr Hayes has been awarded Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the General Division for significant service to industrial relations, particularly through the trade union sector, and to emergency service organisations.
Involved in New South Wales health system for 30 years as a Paramedic and Ambulance Officer, Mr Hayes has held numerous committee and advisory roles throughout his career.
A member of the Health Services Union since the 1980's, Mr Hayes has been the National President since 2018 and General Secretary, (NSW/ACT/QLD Branch) since 2012 and a former Delegate of the Union.
Working up the ranks since 2001 when Mr Hayes was Organiser of the Kempsey Branch, he went on to become Lead Organiser for six years before being named the NSW Operational Divisional Secretary in 2010.
Mr Hayes was a NSW Ambulance Intensive Care Paramedic in Kempsey between 1993 and 2001.
Currently, he is the Vice-President of of the Australian Council of Trade Unions and a member of the NSW Labor Administrative Committee.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.