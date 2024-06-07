Stolen parcels, fights and break-ins; Kempsey police wrap | June 7

Kempsey police are investigating a number of incidents this week ahead of the long weekend including stolen parcels.
Macleay Argus reporter Emily Walker spoke with Inspector Vince Nicholls, to discuss the incidents keeping officers busy in the week ending June 7.
Police received multiple reports of fight taking place on Reginald Ward Street, South Kempsey around 10.40pm on Tuesday, May 28.
There were allegedly approximately 40 people gathered on the street but when officers arrived the crowd had dispersed.
Police are currently investigating the incidence and are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.
"Further to that is that we have a zero tolerance for public place violence," Insp. Nicholls said.
"So anyone identified committing offences will be put before the courts."
Officers are investigating an incident at a mail sorting facility on Nance Road, South Kempsey that occurred in the evening on Monday, May 27.
Persons allegedly entered the dock area of the building and have stolen parcels.
Anyone with information should contact police or CrimeStoppers.
A 24-year-old female driver was stopped for a random breath test on Lachlan Street, South Kempsey on Friday, June 7.
The test returned a positive roadside reading.
The driver went back to Kempsey Police Station where she was issued with an infringement notice for a low range concentration of alcohol.
Officers are investigating a break-in that occurred at an address at Little Rudder Street, East Kempsey between Sunday June 2 6pm and Wednesday June 5, 3.30pm.
A number of items have been stolen from the house.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact police.
Police were called to a two car accident at the Smith Street and Stuart Street intersection at Kempsey around 9.20am on Wednesday, June 5.
Other emergency services attended and an 85-year-old passenger was transported to hospital.
Officers are reminding the public that police will be out in force for the King's Birthday long weekend.
The NSW Police Force has joined with Transport NSW to launch a police operation to target excessive speed, alcohol and drug driving, fatigue, and distracted driving, to prevent road trauma over the King's Birthday long weekend.
Operation King's Birthday 2024 will commence at 12.01am, Friday 7 June 2024) and conclude at 11.59pm on Monday 10 June 2024.
Double demerit points will apply for the duration of the operation.
People with information regarding certain incidents listed here are encouraged to contact Kempsey Police or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
