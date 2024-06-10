Gallery: hundreds hit the pavement for RunFest South West Rocks 2024

Hundreds of participants gathered at Trial Bay Gaol, Arakoon, for the 2024 RunFest South West Rocks.
Held under clear skies, the event saw runners of all ages and abilities come together for a day of competition and community spirit.
Marathon and half-marathon competitors gathered bright and early for the 6:40 am start on Sunday, June 9.
James Ham crossed the finish line first, clocking in at an impressive 2:40:03. Hot on his heels were Dean Hurrell, who finished second with a time of 2:57:11, and James Panetta, who secured third place with a time of 2:58:06.
The running festival included a marathon, half marathon, 15km, 10km, 5km, 3km runs, and two 3km kids fun runs.
Maclay Argus photographer Penny Tamblyn was on the scene to capture some of the action.
Coastline Credit Union Marathon
Salt at SWR Half Marathon
CDCM Kitchens and Bathrooms 10K Fun Run
Chop n Chill 5KM Family Fun Run
3KM #WalkSweatInspire
Eire Constructions 3KM Kids Fun Run (4-8 yrs)
Eire Constructions 3KM Kids Fun Run (9-12 yrs)
