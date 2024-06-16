Upgrades on the way for numerous community groups

Various Kempsey Shire community organisations and schools are set to receive upgrades with the NSW Government's Community Building Partnership Program.
A maximum of $300,000 could be allocated to each electorate for the 2023 program. The Oxley Electorate secured the $300,000 in funding with a total of 18 projects, 7 of which will help improve the Kempsey Shire community.
Member for Oxley Michael Kemp said the funds will deliver much-needed improvements to local facilities.
"This grassroots funding will directly help create a more vibrant and inclusive local community with positive social, environmental, and recreational outcomes," Mr Kemp said.
Incorporated not-for-profit community organisations and local councils are eligible to apply for grants of between $5000 and $150,000. The average grant awarded is around $20,000.
"I congratulate all the organisations that were successful in their application and look forward to seeing how these projects make a real difference for community groups in the area."
Success projects include;
The Community Building Partnership program has funded more than 19,700 community projects since it commenced in 2009.
For more information, visit the Community Building Partnership website: nsw.gov.au/cbp
