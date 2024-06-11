Local community radio station prepares to make waves from new location

The Macleay Valley's local community radio is preparing to move to a new location with new ideas for the future of the station on the horizon.
Kempsey's Tank FM 103.1 is moving from its 59 Elbow Street studio to a smaller venue on Tozer Street, West Kempsey.
Tank FM's new president Chris King said the move was probably something that was meant to happen.
"The owner was wanting to sell [the old studio] so that's the main push," he said.
"And the building needs renovation and things to be done."
The station was notified of the owner's plans to sell the station in late 2023 and voted at the February general meeting to move locations.
The station has been based at Elbow Street since 2016 after making the move from Rudder Park.
But as a community station, the move has all been funded through donations and sponsorships.
Fundraisers and raffles have been used to help fund not just the move but building facilities and sound proofing the new location.
"It's a community radio station so it's supported by the people," Mr King said.
"So a lot of the money will go into the moving, the rent for the new place and building so that money will be used very quickly."
"We've got sponsors coming at us now... and that's substantial as well."
The Elbow Street building is still currently up for sale, despite going to auction on April 12, 2024.
Stone Real Estate Kempsey licensee Carlos Peters said the sale had fallen through but that the property is priced competitively.
"As with the rest of the market, inquiry is down," he said.
"It's not where we expect it to be."
The move has been a major step for Tank FM but for Mr King, it's not just about location.
"It's what people think of the station," he said.
"More than anything else I want to lift it, bring it into today's standard.
"I want more young people listening to it [and] I want to involve the community a lot more."
After a successful career as a makeup artist to the stars, Mr King returned to his hometown in the Macleay Valley in 2021 with plans to retire.
Instead, he has been involved in the Macleay Valley Fashion Shows and was elected as the Tank FM president in February, 2024.
Coming into the role as president, Mr King said he has a vision of colour, vibrancy, art, and music for the station with hopes to shine a light on people's stories in the valley.
"There are so many people that have history and one of the things down the track... is to interview people so stories are not lost," he said.
Mr King also wants to put a spotlight on local talent.
"If we an find the young people that have got talent, it will help the young people because there's no outlet for them, even in Port Macquarie," he said.
"In small towns, there are talented people, but you've got to find them."
"And sometimes these people are quiet."
This month, works will be commencing at Tozer Street to prepare the new location for Tank FM to commence its broadcasts.
"So it's exciting and a lot of things are on hold at the moment until we get really settled I suppose," Mr King said.
"Because there are so many ideas that I've got that are different so we're just going to wait for a little while."
Since the station's first test transmission in March 1997, its focus has always been on the local Macleay community, with volunteers keeping the station alive.
"There are radio stations that you can tune into, but this gives local content," Mr King said.
"It talks about the shops in the towns, the cafes, the restaurants and places that are open.
"We need a radio station in this town."
