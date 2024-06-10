Group 3 Rugby League scraps this season's All Star games

GROUP Three Rugby League has been forced to scrap this year's Group Three/Indigenous All Stars matches.
The games were initially to be played at Wauchope on April 13, however, this was postponed until the spare weekend of June 28 due to wet weather.
Group Three chief executive Mal Drury said that both remaining spare weekends - June 29/29 and July 27/28 would be required to play postponed competition games following the rain interrupted start to the season. There's also a full round of under 18 fixtures on June 29 and July 28 at Lake Cathie, as per the original draw.
Mr Drury said the group now plans to play the All Stars games before the start of the 2025 season.
"Hopefully the matches can be used as a trial for the 2025 representative season,'' he said.
"Group Three recognises the Wauchope club has spent a lot of time and effort in organising this event and we apologise for any inconvenience this decision has caused.''
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.