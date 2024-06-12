South West Rocks Surf Life Savers celebrate end of season with major awards

South West Rocks held its annual Presentation and Awards of Excellence event for the 2023/24 season on Sunday, June 2, with prestigious awards acknowledged including two new Life Members, one Life Governor and a Long Service Award for 70 years in red and yellow.
President of the South West Rocks branch since 1997 and recent recipient of the King's Honours Emergency Service Award, Rod McDonagh was named Life Governor - the fifth in the history of the club.
"It's probably the highest honour," he said. "It was definitely a bit of a shock."
Brienna Elford and Andrew Packwood were crowned the club's newest Life Members.
"They are two people that thoroughly deserve the life membership status of the club," Mr McDonagh said.
"They've both been involved for a number of years and have provided exemplary service in all aspects of the club in competition and life saving and fundraising - the whole show."
Mr McDonagh said both Mr Packwood and Ms Elford have held Executive positions on committees over the years.
"They've contributed a lot," he said. "Obviously, they are both well above the standard."
The Life Member awards were extremely well received by all the other members of the club.
A Long Service Award was given to Life Govenor Tony Hayes OAM for 70 years of service. The award was presented by Director of Surf Life Saving New South Wales Kerry Clancy OAM.
Patrol Service Awards were also given to Paul Owens (25 years); Andrew Packwood and Belinda Reid (20 years) Linda Cooper (15 years); James Stokes (10 years) and 5 Year Patrol Service Award to Renee Smailes, Steve Smailes, Vicki Thomas and Belinda White.
Other notable awards of the night were;
Members gained 64 education awards throughout the season.
During the 2023-24 patrol season the South West Rocks club completed nine rescues, 22 First Aid services, 76 Preventative Actions and eight Out of Hours Emergency Call-outs.
The beach was closed 16 times and the total patrol hours clocked 2,399.
