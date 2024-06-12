The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
South West Rocks Surf Life Savers celebrate end of season with major awards

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated June 12 2024 - 3:13pm, first published 3:00pm
South West Rocks held its annual Presentation and Awards of Excellence event for the 2023/24 season on Sunday, June 2, with prestigious awards acknowledged including two new Life Members, one Life Governor and a Long Service Award for 70 years in red and yellow.

