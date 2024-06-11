Marlins determined to 'find a way to win' after fourth straight loss

The South West Rocks Marlins are looking to end their losing streak at their home game against the Lake Cathie Raiders this Saturday, June 15
The Marlins suffered their fourth straight loss after being defeated by the Raiders at Lake Cathie in a catch-up game on June 8.
Marlins coach Grant Schubert said the losing streak was "a concern".
"We've lost four in a row now, which we need to address" he said. "Ultimately, we need to get the win this week; it doesn't matter if it's by one point or 21 points, we just need to find a way to win."
Despite the challenges, Schubert said he was happy with his team's resilience in the clash against the Raiders.
"I was super proud of our boys, we only had one sub throughout the game," he said.
"We had a lot of players out of position and a couple of players who were battling injuries and sickness, but they just toughed it out."
Schubert said he believed his team was "not far away" form their next win.
"The effort has been great, but we need to execute our game plan a bit better," he said.
Schubert said defence and ball control are some of the areas where the team needs to improve.
"We spoke about lots of different areas that we need to work on, like defence, making our one-on-one contacts stick, urgency, and controlling the ruck," he said. "We have done it all, but we have only done it well in small periods of the game.
"We've never been consistent with all those little things we want to focus on."
While Lake Cathie Raiders captain-coach Sean Barrett said he was happy with his team's performance in the catch-up game, he was concerned about the team's lack of discipline.
"We had two players sent for 10 in the bin and one player sent off for the game," he said.
"Having 12 players on the field hurts us week in, week out. We need to have all the players on the field and to fix up our completion rate moving forward."
Despite that, Barrett said the team was "getting better" each week, with the team having now won three out of their last four games.
"From the first three games to the last three games, we just seem to be getting better," he said. "We lost about 12 players from last year, which is nearly a whole team.
"We're a completely different side this year, so it's just taken some time to gel, and it takes time to get the combinations right. Coming into the halfway point of the year, I think we're starting to settle in."
The Marlins will host the Lake Cathie Raiders on Saturday, June 15.
Schubert said he's hoping to capitalise on the home crowd advantage and a full bench, while Barrett said he's hoping to see a "clean performance" from his side.
"If we can clean up our discipline this week, then I think we have a very good chance of winning again," Barrett said.
