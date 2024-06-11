The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Crescent Head Country Club crowned 'Heart of the Community' at state-wide event

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
June 12 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Crescent Head Country Club (CHCC) has been crowned 'Heart of the Community' at the annual Clubs & Community Awards which recognises the outstanding social contributions made by clubs in their local communities.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.