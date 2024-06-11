Crescent Head Country Club crowned 'Heart of the Community' at state-wide event

Crescent Head Country Club (CHCC) has been crowned 'Heart of the Community' at the annual Clubs & Community Awards which recognises the outstanding social contributions made by clubs in their local communities.
The club is also celebrating a Highly Commended award in the Environmental Sustainability category.
The event was held on Thursday, June 6 at the International Convention Centre (ICC) with over 800 club representatives attending from all over the state.
Chairperson of Crescent Head Country Club, Pam Bryant, said the two awards were a "thrill" to all involved.
"There is no better feeling than to know you are being acknowledged by the entire state for how well you treat, lead and respect your community," she said.
ClubsNSW says the winner of the Heart of the Community award is recognised for outstanding efforts that have had a significant positive impact by contributing to and improving the social, cultural, financial or environmental well-being of their community.
It was the final award announced on the night.
Secretary Manager of Crescent Head Country Club, Colan Ryan, believes the Heart of the Community to be the most highly regarded of all the awards.
"This is a great accomplishment for our Board, management, staff and members...the award belongs to all of us" he said.
"This is testament to the club's dedication and contribution to the Crescent Head Community at all levels."
Mr Ryan believes there were many accomplishments that lead to the CHCC winning the Heart of the Community award, but made special mention to local Hamish Cook and his family for inspiring the club.
"When CHCC invested in a new mini golf facility in 2023, the focus was on inclusion, sustainability and diversification," Mr Ryan said.
"Inclusion involved building a mini golf course that could be accessed and played by people with a wide range of disabilities, including those in wheelchairs.
"Hamish assisted the club during the building and design of the course, which is now known as Australia's best mini golf facility for disability access."
Mr Ryan says the club is also "chuffed" to be recognised for strategies and efforts in environmental sustainability.
"Tanks were installed below the mini golf facility, housing 520,000 litres of water. This is a source of collected run-off water to improve Australia's only accredited six-hole golf course, which is dearly loved by the community."
Mr Ryan is passionate about clubs performing deeds for their communities in various ways.
"We are only one example of the terrific work clubs do in our communities," he said.
"Not only have I been in the fortunate position as a club manager to help others I have also been on the receiving end in my own personal times of need," he said.
Crescent Head Country Club was named Finalists in two other categories; Social Inclusion and Education. Kempsey Macleay RSL was also a finalist in two categories; Fostering Grassroots sport and Heart of the Community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.