'People before political parties': Independent candidate call-out

Community group 'Voices4Cowper' is on the hunt for independent candidate to stand for parliament.
The group has launched a search for a community leader who can represent 'people before political parties' as part of its effort to do politics differently.
The Mid North Coast volunteers came together in 2019 forming 'Voices4Cowper' with the common goal of finding political representatives to better reflect community values and concerns.
Co-chair Bec Davis, said the group has been inspired by the impact of community independents in Federal Parliament and the close result in Cowper last federal election.
After a listening campaign involving almost 800 voices the Macleay Valley, Port Macquarie-Hastings, the Bellingen Shire and Nambucca, Coffs Harbour and surrounding areas, Voices4Cowper is now inviting people interested in running as a community-backed independent to submit an expression of interest.
"The community feedback strongly indicates that the current representation, particularly by major parties, is not responding to the issues and concerns of the Cowper community", said Phil von Schoenberg, of Voices4Cowper Steering Committee.
"There is interest in having an independent candidate who will more effectively engage with the community and take those concerns to parliament.
"A candidate who is not tied to a party line and can act in line with the needs of our electorate."
Voices4Cowper invites people to express interest if they can demonstrate connection to community and commitment to openness, transparency and integrity, among other attributes.
The process will include participating in an online Meet the Candidates forum with community feedback being considered by a Selection Committee that includes two members of the Voices4Cowper Steering Committee and two external community members.
"We have already received indications from a couple of people... that they will be 'putting their hat in the ring' seeking community backing via the Voices4Cowper process", said Bec Davis.
"We are committed to ensuring the process is as transparent and equitable as possible and to again giving members of the Cowper community an opportunity to participate in the process.
"We believe that democracy is stronger when the voices of the community are heard and represented."
Macleay Valley resident Maura Luxford is excited for the process. "Our democracy should be centred around the community, their values and needs," she said.
"We hope that people will consider whether they or someone they know has the right mix of skills and characteristics that would make them an outstanding community-backed independent representative for Cowper," Ms Davis said.
Expressions of interest are to be submitted online at www.voices4cowper.org Submissions close on Wednesday, June 26.
