What's biting: fishing action from South West Rocks to Crowdy Head

South West Rocks was abuzz with fishing activity over the long weekend. Boat ramps and popular spots were crowded with anglers eager to cast a line.
The Macleay River produced some exciting catches, with reports of cobia near the breakwall alongside bream, mangrove jack, and flathead.
Local anglers found success throughout the Macleay region, scoring decent bream catches off breakwalls and headlands using mullet strips and soft plastics. Flathead were also a popular catch, both in the river and around Horseshoe Bay beach.
Offshore adventures weren't left out, early morning sessions near Grassy Head saw anglers reeling in impressive snapper hauls, with fish weighing between four to eight kilograms.
The occasional pearl perch added to the bounty. Reefs further offshore also yielded success for long weekend anglers, with reports of tusk fish, snapper, and pigfish.
Down south in the Camden Haven River boasts an assortment for anglers this week.
Flathead dominate the river, while occasional mulloway schools tempt anglers near the breakwalls. The protected corner beaches are holding plenty of bream and tailor using beach worms for bait.
Rock fishing offers tailor and mulloway, with drummer possibilities further south near Crowdy Head.
There have been a few rumours of tuna off Perpendicular Point but no confirmed reports yet.
Offshore reports from last week were of good catches of snapper, pearl perch, and kingfish near Crowdy Head and Lake Cathie reefs.
Wider still, those wanting to deep drop have been enjoying great success, with bar cod, hapuka and blue eye trevalla, but there have been reports of plague numbers of green-eye sharks in some locations.
The Hastings River continues to be a haven for anglers this week. Bream fishing thrives around the local wharf and rock walls, while flathead remain plentiful throughout the river.
The future for mulloway is bright with healthy juvenile populations and abundant mullet downstream suggest larger fish are on their way. Mud crabs are active but be mindful of trap theft.
Beach fishing last week was productive, with anglers catching quality tailor and bream using pipis and mullet strips. Drummer season is in full swing, with reports of catches from Big Hill in the north to Lighthouse in the south.
Bream and luderick are also doing well off the rocks, with Plomer Point being a top spot.
Unfortunately, offshore conditions will be challenging this weekend due to large swells and strong winds. Remember, safety should always be your top priority.
While the fishing was hot, the forecast for the upcoming weekend isn't looking favourable. Remember, safety should always be your top priority. Don't let the desire to catch a fish cloud your judgement and wait for better conditions if necessary.
