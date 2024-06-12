Design dreams come true at Macleay Valley Fashion Show

The annual Macleay Valley Fashion Show (MVFS) is back for its third year to celebrate fashion, art, creativity, community, and above all else, shine a spotlight on local talent.
The event is presented by Jacky Piper Industries and will be held at the Frederickon site on Saturday, June 15.
Jacky Piper, Leah Adamson and Chris King are the driving force behind the show which is set to impress with an opening performance by a local dancer, Djs, photographers, nine designers, 14 fashion students, a guest designer, 40 models, and all the back-stage excitement of hair, make-up and styling.
The MVFS is for the community and involves the community, with high-quality setting the standard. The organisers' message: big things can happen in small towns.
Saturday's showcase includes a curated collection from nine designers who have been given artistic license.
"Each designer gets their own show in the big show," event organiser, Jacky Piper said.
"They get to choose their own music, they can create movement with the models, they have a lot of free reign with their designs that are shown on the runway."
The show's theme for 2024 is 'dreams', however, this broad concept lends itself to an array of expression.
"You can dream what you want to be," Jacky said. "Your dreams are free and you can create your dreams, even if you do live in the Macleay Valley, you can still be someone who is really successful."
The night is about creative freedom for all those involved.
"Us as creatives, that's what we want. We want to be able to just let go," Jacky said. "Instead of being boxed in we want to be able to branch out and let it flow."
All three organisers agree the designers this year are "epic."
"We found designers that we never thought we'd find and the process is launching their careers, producing more clothing, and showcasing people to become stars," Chris King said.
The event is about giving local designers a platform to be seen so they can take fashion as far as they dream.
One of the designers involved, Temeka Fathers, recently moved home to the Macleay Valley after living and studying fashion in Sydney. Temeka says the MVFS has made her feel welcomed home.
"I've come home and it's really nice to have this opportunity," Temeka said.
"I feel like I'm not in that box of 'here is your assessment and this is what you have to design. I've been able to be creative and do my own thing."
Temeka is grateful to be included in this year's show. It was only one week after moving back to the area that she hit the ground running on creating her runway.
"It felt like everything just fell into place and I feel like I've got a little spot for me here now."
Temeka admits she was unsure of what to do once moving home, but the show has made her believe it was the right decision.
"It's made it all worth it, and I've had [the show] to fill in my time."
Setting this show apart from previous years is the collaboration between industry professionals and budding young talent.
14 TAFE fashion students will present their work alongside established designers.
Event organiser Leigh Adamson says this is to give local up-and-coming talent a platform to showcase what they can do, while giving them a level of industry experience in their home town they'd normally have to travel to a city to experience.
MVFS provides those involved with the "whole experience" from behind the scenes, the fast-paced backstage, hairdressing, makeup, stylists, dressing, and managing models.
"Some people might get here and absolutely love it and find out what they want to do, but some people might think this might not be for me and find another path," Leigh said.
Chris King who has had a successful career as a makeup artist and has worked with Vogue magazine and Yves Saint Laurent among others, says MVFS is "like Fashion Week."
"It really is bigger than Ben Hur," Chris said.
"It's the same professionalism, visually, and the impact is same as Fashion Week at Carriage Works in Sydney."
Chris said last year's show created a vibe and feeling that you don't often experience in regional Australia.
"It gives people a chance to go out and dress up... and they're being entertained, seeing talent."
Orangisers of MVFS foresee a link to Fashion Week in the future.
"We're in the middle of Sydney and Brisbane, why couldn't Fashion Week be here?," said Leigh. "Or it can be a gateway for designers to get down to Fashion Week."
Jacky, Chris and Leah are passionate about helping local dreams come true, asking for business plans from all designers.
"This way we can help them take things further after the show is over," Leigh said.
