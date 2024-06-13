Man charged over alleged NSW Government grant fraud

Police have charged a man following extensive inquiries into alleged fraudulent NSW Government grant applications.
In January 2024, Strike Force Nevet was established by detectives from the Mid North Coast, Rural Crime Prevention Team to investigate multiple fraudulent government relief claims.
Police will allege multiple government grants were applied to a total of $390,000, of which $40,000 was paid between February 2020 and May 2020.
Following inquiries, investigators attended a business on Government Road, South West Rocks at around 3pm on Thursday, June 6.
A 34-year-old man was issued with a future court attendance notice for four counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception, and publish false misleading material to obtain advantage.
The man will appear at Kempsey Local Court on Thursday 1 August 2024.
Inquiries are continuing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.