Potential rate rise and Crescent Head on council's June agenda

A potential 7.9% rate rise, plans for the Crescent Head Holiday Park and the Crescent Head Community Advisory Group, DAs for South West Rocks and the budget and plans for the coming financial year feature on a packed June agenda for council.
The Ordinary Meeting will be held at the Kempsey Shire Council Chambers from 9am on Tuesday 18 June.
Council will determine the rates for the coming financial year, with an increase of 7.9% recommended and incorporated into the planning documents.
Council will adopt a budget and plans to take effect in the new financial year.
The 2024-25 financial year will see the delivery of a large capital works program of $73M across the shire that will result in a variety of new and replaced assets, facilities, and infrastructure including:
Council will consider the Crescent Head Holiday Park 2024 Concept Plan which has been significantly amended in response to community feedback including:
Councillors will also confirm the members of the Crescent Head Community Advisory Group and amendments to the Community Advisory Group terms of reference.
Council will consider a number of Development Applications that propose Dual Occupancy and Strata Subdivision for a series of properties on Rosedale Avenue, South West Rocks.
If you wish to speak to Councillors about these matters at the Public Forum on Monday 17 June you can register on council's website.
To read the full June 2024 agenda and business papers head to www.ksc.pub/agenda.
