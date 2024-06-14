The Macleay Argus
Council

Potential rate rise and Crescent Head on council's June agenda

By Kempsey Shire Council
June 14 2024 - 3:00pm
A potential 7.9% rate rise, plans for the Crescent Head Holiday Park and the Crescent Head Community Advisory Group, DAs for South West Rocks and the budget and plans for the coming financial year feature on a packed June agenda for council.

