How can I adopt a pet from the pound?

If you're thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, consider rescuing one in council's care. You can see the animals looking for a fur-ever home at www.ksc.pub/pets
The adoption process looks a little different for each animal and depends on the animal's status - whether the animal is already microchipped, registered and desexed, or a combination of the above.
The timeline for the adoption process depends on whether the animal is currently with a foster carer, whether you would like to meet the animal first or if desexing still needs to be arranged.
Anyone adopting a pet must go to council's Customer Service Centre to complete paperwork and pay any related fees before collecting their new pet.
Unfortunately, even after adoption, not every pet is treated well. Please report neglect or cruelty to animals to the RSPCA on 1300 CRUELTY or 1300 278 3589.
Kempsey Shire Council works closely with the Friends of Kempsey Pound to coordinate the best temporary care and fostering arrangements for animals in our pound.
In 2023, Council saw more than 450 animals come into care.
With the help of Friends of Kempsey Pound volunteers, it is possible for Kempsey Pound to be a 'no-kill' pound. This volunteer organisation assists the council by taking many impounded animals into temporary care. They also host regular prevention and treatment days to vaccinate local dogs against deadly illnesses.
This great local charity is always looking for volunteers to help out, whether it be at events, fostering animals or visiting and exercising dogs in council's care.
If you're interested in volunteering or want to take your dog to the next treatment day, join the Friends of Kempsey Pound group on Facebook.
If you come across a stray animal, please do not try to capture it unless you are sure it is safe to approach. The best thing to do is share a picture on social media, along with the date, time and location.
If you do help a stray you are taking responsibility for it. You will need to care for it until it can be checked-in to the pound or handed over to a rescue organisation. This may not be straight away if the pound and rescues are full.
For more information on adopting a pet head to ksc.pub/adopt-a-pet
