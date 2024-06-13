The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

New Marine Rescue vessel arrives at South West Rocks

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 13 2024 - 10:28am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The new Marine Rescue Trial Bay replacement vessel arrived at South West Rocks on Wednesday, June 12, after Trial Bay Marine Rescue volunteers underwent training and induction on the boat at Yamba the day before.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.