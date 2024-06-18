The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

School zones relocated in South Kempsey for safety

By Staff Reporters
June 18 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The existing school zone flashing signs at South Kempsey Public School will be removed and relocated for improved pedestrian safety.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.