School zones relocated in South Kempsey for safety

The existing school zone flashing signs at South Kempsey Public School will be removed and relocated for improved pedestrian safety.
The flashing signs will be removed from Robert Eggins Street and relocated to Queen Street by Transport for NSW
Transport for NSW will also relocate static school zone signs and install new flashing school signs along Robert Eggins Drive, Queen Street, Reginal Ward Street and Middleton Street, in the vavicinity of Kempsey South Public School.
The existing static school zone sign in Queen Street will be moved to a new location about 40 metres further south along Queen Street.
The works program will include the introduction of a new 40km-per-hour school zone pavement markings and painted yellow triangles known as 'dragons' teeth', along with centre double dividing lines.
A new flashing school zone sign in Queen Street will also be installed alongside fixed pavement markings.
The existing flashing school zone sign and associated static signs (end School Zone) and associated pavement markings in Middleton Street will be relocated.
For more information visit: https://www.transport.nsw.gov.au/roadsafety/community/schools/school-zones
