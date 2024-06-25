The Demountable Days: calling all founding Melville High students and teachers

Melville High School started as a 'throw together' school, plonked in South Kempsey and made up of demountable buildings only between 1983 and 1986.
Classrooms, toilets, canteen, the gym, hall, front office, library, you name it, it was a demountable.
Ex-students Sharon Black (nee Brown) and Cathy Wilson, who were admittedly enemies at school, have formed a close friendship in their adulthood on the foundation of such a unique experience of those demountable days.
The two are now in search for all students and teachers who share the same memories in the lead up to a reunion.
Facebook group, 'The Melville Demountables', was created on February 3, 2023 - the 40th anniversary of the start of the school in 1983.
The online community welcomes all students and teachers who attended the school when it consisted of demountable buildings only for the first four years.
Fond memories and photos of those days are shared, and with many 'founding members' spreading out across Australia and beyond, it's a way to bring people back together.
The online group has created a reunion of sorts, however, the passing of a Melville High mentor inspired the upcoming face-to-face meet up.
"After losing our beloved Vice Principal, Bob Thornton, last year (2023) we thought it might be a good idea to have a get together sooner rather than later," Ms Black said.
The reunion is in the calendar for November 2, 2024 at the Heritage Hotel in Gladstone and an opportunity for all those who remember the 'Demountable Days' to reconnect and reminisce.
Ms Black admits she was unaware her school had a demountable library, but was acutely aware of the Principal's and Vice Principal's demountable offices.
However, despite erring on the side of "naughty student", Ms Black had a close relationship with the Principals and teachers; addressing them by their first names and spending beach days together.
"It was more of a family than a school," she said.
Ms Black has kept in touch with previous teachers, one even attending her wedding as a guest.
"He's one of my besties still," she said.
Ms Black says during her time at Melville everyone knew one another, which is no surprise considering the entire school shared the shade of a single tree during their first Anzac Day service.
When asked what they remember most about the demountable days both Ms Black and Ms Wilson shouted in synchronicity "the rain!"
The nature of the buildings meant there was nowhere to go when it rained. "It was so muddy everywhere," Ms Wilson said.
The extreme temperatures of the demountables is another core memory for the ex-students.
"When it was a hot day, the classrooms were really hot, and when it was a cold day, they were freezing," Ms Wilson said.
"We had no heating or air-conditioning, but we never complained."
Other memories made were rotten fruit fights in the playgrounds, writing on one another's backpacks, the secret smoking spots, the steps rocking when walked on, the envelope wall with kind messages inside and so on.
Ms Black believes the demountable school days are only understood by those few who lived the experience.
"I like the niche of it," she said. "It's something only we understand."
Currently, there are 350 members who have joined the Facebook group, with more needed to be found.
"We basically want to find all the missing students and teachers who may not be on Facebook or contactable through other colleagues and students," Ms Black said.
There will be a tribute on the night for all those who have passed away.
If you are a past teacher or student, or know someone who is, you can ask to join the group 'Melville ~ the demountable years!' or email - melvilledemountables@gmail.com
