Football Mid North Coast seeking a new general manager

FOOTBALL Mid North Coast's board hopes to start interviewing applicants for the general manager's position next week.
This follows the resignation of Phil Beale last month.
Mr Beale took over as general manafger last November.
"Phil resigned due to family reasons,'' FMNC chairman Lance Fletcher said.
"He didn't think he could commit as much time to the job as he felt it needed and thought it was best to find someone who could be available 24/7, 365 days a year.''
Mr Fletcher said many of the zone's staff do extra hours.
"They don't get paid for it because we don't have the money,'' he said.
"But they think they have to do it to meet their goals as far as getting everything done. Phil didn't think it was fair that these people were putting in all that extra effort and he couldn't because of his family situation, with his wife working full time.
"We kept him as long as we could, but it just got too difficult.''
The board has advertised the position.
"We'll go through the applicants at the end of this week and then start interviews,'' Mr Fletcher said.
"We'll want to find a replacement more sooner than later.''
Originally from England, Mr Beale move to the Port Macquarie area in 2022.
He had an extensive background in football in the UK and was part of the senior management team at Ipswich Town FC, where he was the manager of recruitment at the club. He had up to 25 staff and worked with both local and international clubs recruiting players of all ages.
Mr Beale replaced Bruce Potter as Football Mid North Coast general manager. Mr Potter resigned due to health reasons.
