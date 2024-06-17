The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Football Mid North Coast seeking a new general manager

MM
By Mick McDonald
June 17 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FOOTBALL Mid North Coast's board hopes to start interviewing applicants for the general manager's position next week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.