Kempsey Saints notch first win of the season against Macleay Valley Rangers

After enduring two losses and two draws, the Kempsey Saints managed to notch their first win of the Zone Premier League season against the Macleay Valley Rangers in a local derby.
In challenging conditions marked by wet and muddy terrain on June 15, Saints striker Jesse Kerfoot managed to find the net in the first half, giving his team a 1-0 lead at halftime.
Despite a determined effort from the Rangers, the Saints maintained their advantage in the second half. Nick Charlton scored off a free kick, and Kobe Weatherstone added another goal to secure a 3-0 victory.
Jarrod Witherridge, who stepped up from reserve grade over the weekend, made a significant impact with his defensive play, earning him the Man of the Match award.
"He was crucial to the win," Kempsey Saints coach Dean Crotty said.
Crotty said he was happy to get a win over last year's grand final winners.
"When you beat last year's grand final winners, you always feel pretty good," he said.
"It was a close game in the first half. We went into our shell a bit and had to rely on our defence after getting the first goal, but we managed to put on a good performance in the second half to seal the win."
Macleay Valley Rangers coach Jason Coleman felt his team was unlucky not to win.
"We couldn't capitalise on our opportunities whereas they could," he said. "It's hard to play our style of football in the wet, but both teams have to do it."
"I think they defended in numbers and we couldn't consolidate our chances."
Coleman said that the team had been struggling with consistency due to various players missing games.
"At the moment we're struggling with player availability, which makes it really hard to maintain consistency. For us, we're looking at the big picture which is making the grand final."
The Saints will face Camden Haven at Camden Haven this weekend, while the Macleay Valley Rangers will head to Port Macquarie to play Port United in a grand final rematch.
