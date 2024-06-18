Council confirms a 7.9% rise in rates but deficit remains

Council applied to permanently increase its general income by 42.7 per cent over a three-year period from 2024-25 to 2026-27, however the application was only partially approved by IPART, approving a permanent special variation (SV) of 24.09 per cent over two years from 2024-25; a 7.9 per cent increase in 2024-25 and a 15 per cent increase in 2025-26.