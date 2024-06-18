Marlins return to form to snap losing streak with 34-16 win over Raiders

The South West Rocks Marlins have snapped their four-game losing streak with a decisive 34-16 victory over the Lake Cathie Raiders on Saturday, June 15.
Peter Bula and Mal Webster each scored two tries for the Marlins, while Josef Barber and Raymond Chapman added one try apiece. Rhys Owens was on target with five successful conversions.
On the Raiders' side, Oliver Nosworthy, captain-coach Sean Barrett, and Ben Myles each scored a try. Jacob Prince and Braith Langdon-Dawes kicked a conversion each.
"It was a good feeling on Saturday afternoon after we got the win," Marlins coach Grant Schubert said. "It was good to see the players play a solid brand of footy.
"In previous weeks, we have struggled in certain parts of the game, but we were able to maintain pressure and play with the ball in our hands. It was enjoyable to watch."
Schubert said he was most pleased with the team's strong start and defensive efforts in the game.
"I think we had the best start that we've had all year. In the second half, we didn't really get out of our own half for about 20 minutes, so it was super pleasing to see the team defend so well in that period."
Schubert said Webster and Bula had some vintage touches in the game.
"Bula's first two touches, he just fell over and scored, so it was exciting to have him back in the side. He had some good carries out of our end as well.
"Mal was also outstanding, he got a couple of intercepts and put some points on the board for us."
Despite their recent struggles, Schubert said he was happy with the team's resilience and positive attitude.
"We lost four in a row, but everyone's still showing up for each other and we're still positive about this season and what we can make of it."
The Marlins have a bye this week before they play the Bowraville Tigers at home on June 29. The game will also serve as a tribute to the late John "Snoozer" Elford.
