Community feedback changes council's plans for Crescent Head Holiday Park

Updated plans for Crescent Head Holiday Park have been confirmed and council says the current concepts balance the need for revenue with the needs of the community.
Kempsey Shire Council adopted a revised Concept Plan for Crescent Head Holiday Park at the June Ordinary Meeting on Tuesday 18, including amendments and commitments in response to community feedback received.
The plan was recently on public exhibition with submissions accepted between April 2 and May 30, 2024.
Community endorsed changes include removing proposed additional cabins, extended green space, revisiting the design of an upgraded manager's residence and stopping overflow parking from the park in Willow Street.
The revised concept plan notes the area directly behind the foreshore carpark at Crescent Head will remain within the Holiday Park boundary until at least 2027, however, changes to this area may occur as part of a foreshore master plan to be presented and considered at a future council meeting.
Proposed additional cabins on this land (area nine on the plan) by the foreshore have previously been fought by community members.
Hundreds of protesters turned up on April 11, 2021,to protect the foreshore from changes.
Members of the community were concerned the proposed cabins would lead to the removal of the carpark, which is seen by many as the 'heart of Crescent Head' and a significant element of the Surfing Reserve.
Community members continue to speak out against changes to the foreshore that could impact the coastal village vibe and surfing culture of Crescent Head, however, at this stage there are no adjustments to the area.
In the most recent plan presented, six additional cabins were proposed again, this time on Reserve Road (adjacent the mini golf course at Crescent Head Country Club) to replace existing powered sites.
These cabins were removed from the plan at Tuesday's Ordinary Meeting (June 18), reducing the total number of new cabins planned from 14 down to eight.
The plan is also looking at removing eight existing cabins along Reserve Road and including one additional disability accessible cabin being placed at an appropriate location within the park.
Council says the amendments made in response to feedback from the community have resulted in a reduction of income to council of $150,000 per year.
Five safari tents are currently under construction within Crescent Head Holiday Park, situated waterfront at Killick Creek.
This addition to the park is the start of a 10-year Master Plan council adopted in April 201 for each of its Macleay Valley Coast Holiday Parks.
This plan outlines a Capital Works program to replace, refurbish and upgrade built assets across council's five holiday parks.
Council has committed to ceasing the Holiday Park's exclusive use of the overflow parking area in Willow Street from February 2025, and investigating additional parking spaces and the feasibility of implementing time limits.
Permanent vehicle and pedestrian access along Reserve Road through to the foreshore car park and 24-hour public access along the Killick Creek footpath will be maintained.
Council has agreed to realign the new fence at the entrance to Reserve Road to provide more public greenspace around the footpath entrance.
Additionally, a long-term plan for a two-storey managers residence, that will not encroach on the former Health/Christian Surfer building site, will continue.
Overall, council feels the revised plan provides a better balance between what the community wants and the crucial need for council to increase their income to achieve financial sustainability.
Councillors also noted the importance of the Crescent Head Holiday Park in welcoming visitors to the region and in generating revenue to maintain and improve Crown Land reserves and facilities and reduce the burden on ratepayers.
