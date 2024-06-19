The Macleay Argus
Old Bar and Macleay Valley settle on a date for deferred Group 3 game

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated June 19 2024 - 10:24am, first published 10:00am
OLD Bar Pirates will meet Macleay Valley in the Group Three Rugby League game postponed from last Sunday on Saturday, June 29 at Old Bar.

