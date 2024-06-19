The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Man charged with 47 DV, driving offences following police pursuit

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 19 2024 - 11:03am, first published 11:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has been arrested and charged with 47 domestic violence, driving and property offences after a police pursuit on the Mid North Coast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.