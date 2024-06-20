Macleay Valley Mustangs coach Beau Champion to make his On the Bench debut

Macleay Valley Mustangs coach Beau Champion is set to make his debut on "On the Bench" this Friday, June 21
For those who came in late, On the Bench is a weekly segment that looks at the upcoming round of Group Three Rugby League, hosted by Manning River Times sports writer Mick McDonald and former Balmain Tiger Gary "Bridgie" Bridge.
They dive deep into the highlights of the upcoming round, chatting with coaches, players, and officials about the latest in local footy.
Adding a fresh twist to the show, McDonald now occasionally travels to the Port Macquarie News office for special segments, sans Bridge, to interview northern coaches, players, and officials. During these segments, Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News sports writer Mardi Borg steps in as co-host.
This week, Champion will be the northern guest. Champion is a former NRL star who played more than 100 games, featuring stints at the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Melbourne Storm, Gold Coast Titans and Parramatta Eels.
He took over coaching duties from Ant Cowan and Adam McMurray for the 2024 season.
Catch Champion's debut and all the latest updates from 4pm, June 21, on the Facebook pages of the Macleay Argus, Port Macquarie News, and Manning River Times.
