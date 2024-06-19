Mid North Coast residents 65+ urged to get free flu vaccine as cases surge

Mid North Coast residents aged 65 and over are again being urged to book in now for their free flu vaccine, as the virus continues to surge across the state.
North Coast Population and Public Health Unit Director Dr Valerie Delpech said the latest NSW Health Respiratory Surveillance Report shows in the week ending June 8 2024, there was an increase of more than 25 per cent in people diagnosed with influenza compared with the previous week.
"Flu is rapidly increasing across the state. In the past week alone, presentations to NSW emergency departments increased by almost 22 per cent for people with influenza-like illness," Dr Delpech said.
"We are expecting the flu season will be around for several weeks to come, so now is the time to book in for your free flu vaccine to get the vital protection you need.
"This is particularly important for people aged 65 and over who are at higher risk of severe illness from influenza, and unfortunately our vaccination rates for this group still aren't where we need them to be.
"At present, just half of people 65 and over (52.4 per cent) in NSW have received their flu vaccine."
With influenza, COVID-19 and RSV all circulating in the community, we continue to remind the community to avoid visiting high-risk settings including hospitals and aged care facilities if they are experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness.
Vaccination is the best protection against infection and severe disease. Everyone, but particularly those at increased risk of severe disease, is urged to get vaccinated now. By getting vaccinated you also help protect those around you.
The influenza vaccine is free and readily available for those at higher risk of severe illness from influenza. It is available through GPs for any age group, as well as through pharmacies for everyone aged five years and over.
Those considered to be at higher risk of severe illness from influenza who are eligible for free vaccination include:
There are some simple steps you can take to help protect yourself and your loved ones from respiratory viruses like COVID-19, influenza and RSV, including:
