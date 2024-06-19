What's biting: Mid North Coast reels in success despite rough seas

The Macleay Region is firing this week. Rock fishing anglers are celebrating success with catches of mulloway and cobia off the local headlands.
The Macleay River itself is also producing exciting catches, with reports of flathead and mangrove jack near the breakwall, and even the occasional small kingfish.
For those venturing offshore, the bar conditions are currently challenging. Always prioritise safety and avoid venturing out to sea if you're unsure about the conditions.
The Hastings River remains a haven for flathead enthusiasts, with reports of catches throughout the river.
Luderick fishing has seen a positive pick-me-up at the breakwalls, with anglers reporting nice catches around a kilo all week.
Bream activity is strong, both near the breakwalls and further upstream, with evenings offering the best results.
While the hunt for giant mulloway continues, there have been plenty of school-sized fish caught near the Coal Wharf and Northern Breakwall.
Rock fishing enthusiasts are also celebrating success, with tailor catches reported at virtually all headlands.
While most tailor are on the smaller side, anglers venturing further south have landed some impressive catches exceeding two kilograms.
Drummer fishing remains consistent, with Queens Head boasting excellent catches and numbers increasing around Port Macquarie's various ledges.
Bream fishing after dark has been decent near the Lighthouse.
Beach anglers haven't been left out, enjoying consistent hauls of bream and tailor at both Lighthouse Beach and North Shore Beach in Port Macquarie.
Rough seas kept offshore anglers on land last weekend, but the good news is a break in the weather is expected next week.
If you manage a mid-week day off, consider targeting snapper and pearl perch in depths ranging from 30 to 50 meters off Point Plomer.
Camden Haven is experiencing a hot streak for anglers this week.
Luderick fishing is on fire at the breakwalls, with reports of fantastic catches, often reaching bag limits.
Green weed, cabbage, and weed flies are all working wonders, and the good news is that both high and low tides seem to be productive.
Flathead remain a viable target despite cooler water temperatures, with decent numbers and good quality fish still being reported.
Bream fishing continues to be productive, offering opportunities both day and night.
After dark, strip baits and mullet gut are the go-to options, while soft vibes are a deadly lure choice for those who prefer artificial.
Rock fishing enthusiasts targeting drummer can expect consistent catches.
Look for ledges with minimal sand in the water and keep a steady stream of berley going.
Both morning and evening sessions are producing good-sized bream, with tailor strips being the preferred bait.
For those who managed to head offshore with the break in the weather, there was some success with snapper catches closer to shore.
