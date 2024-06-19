The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

What's biting: Mid North Coast reels in success despite rough seas

By Columnist Kate Shelton
June 20 2024 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cam Perkins, a local angler from the Mid North Coast with a mulloway he landed rock fishing. Picture supplied
Cam Perkins, a local angler from the Mid North Coast with a mulloway he landed rock fishing. Picture supplied

The Macleay Region is firing this week. Rock fishing anglers are celebrating success with catches of mulloway and cobia off the local headlands.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.