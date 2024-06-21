Community asked to count whales for conservation

The "humpback highway" along the East Coast of NSW is bustling at the moment, with the winter migration of whales heading north.
Marine research and rescue organisation, ORCCA is asking the public to head to the coast and take part in vital citizen science research by helping count whales on this year's annual ORRCA Census Day.
ORRCA encourages people to spend time observing and recording the behaviour of whales on Sunday, June 30.
With an estimated 66,000 humpbacks swimming north along the coast to their breeding grounds in Queensland and WA, documenting their movements is the organisation's mission.
"In 2023, ORRCA achieved a record count of more than 5000 whales spotted on our Census Day," OCCRA president, Ashley Ryan said.
"This year we hope to surpass that number with the help of the public," Ms Ryan said.
"There are numerous fantastic headlines and vantage points along the coast where ORRCA members, volunteers and supporters can join in on this exciting day.
"It's a great opportunity to witness one of nature's longest migrations.
"So, on Sunday, June 30, pack a picnic, grab the family, binoculars, a camera, smart phone or tablet, a chair or rug, and warm waterproof clothes, and spend the day enjoying the breathtaking sights of the whale migration."
To participate, members of the public are encouraged to choose their favourite headline and register their location by emailing research@orrca.org.au.
The ORRCA research team will provide further details, with all sightings now recorded digitally via an app. Further details can also be found on the ORRCA Facebook and Instagram pages, @orrcaaustralia.
By participating in the ORRCA Census Day, participants not only contribute to our understanding of these great animals, but also have the opportunity to learn more about them.
This major wildlife event is open to the entire community, and ORRCA are encouraging everyone to join in.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.