Question of the week | why are our rates going up?

Council has voted and from July your property rates will increase by 7.9 per cent.
This is a "special variation" which means it is a larger increase than normal, and had to be approved by the state government's independent regulator.
And no one likes it - not the community, not the councillors, not the staff. No one wants to increase rates. So how did we get here?
For more than five years, council has forecast a big shortfall over the next 10 years.
12 months ago it was acknowledged that this forecast deficit had become too big to be tackled through cost cutting alone for a number of reasons:
Without a rate rise, council faced borrowing a large amount in the coming years to fund the backlog of asset maintenance. Those loans would in turn mean the budget was in the red indefinitely.
This raised a concern about 'intergenerational equity' which is a fancy way of saying it would mean the next generation would be paying for the benefits of council services enjoyed by this generation.
We have and we will cut more, but it just isn't possible to address the challenge in this way alone.
Over the last four years, council has implemented a financial sustainability strategy that ranged from increasing commercial income to lowering costs.
An example is the Sale Yards which now generate income after previously costing council money. The result is a saving of $7 million a year to date.
When the rate rise process began in July 2023 we were on track for a $103 million deficit in 10 years' time. By the end of last year we'd found more savings to mean that projected deficit had been reduced to $79 million.
Unfortunately that was still far too high and as such council has made the rate rise.
