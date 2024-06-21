Kempsey Shire Council June meeting wrap

Council voted to adopt the budget and plans to take effect in the new financial year, including the Delivery Program 2022-26 and Operational Plan 2024-25; Revenue policy 2024-25; Schedule of Fees and Charges 2024-25; Rates Maps 2024-25; and the Long Term Final Plan 2024-34. These documents were placed on exhibition from 22 April -19 May 2024 for public comment.