Kempsey Shire Council June meeting wrap

A 7.9 per cent rate rise, a concept plan and community advisory group for Crescent Head and the budget and plans for the coming financial year all featured on a packed June agenda for council.
Council voted to adopt the budget and plans to take effect in the new financial year, including the Delivery Program 2022-26 and Operational Plan 2024-25; Revenue policy 2024-25; Schedule of Fees and Charges 2024-25; Rates Maps 2024-25; and the Long Term Final Plan 2024-34. These documents were placed on exhibition from 22 April -19 May 2024 for public comment.
Councillors voted to raise property rates by 7.9 per cent, a permanent increase that will come into effect in the coming financial year.
In dollar terms, the average dollar increase, per household, for the year commencing 1 July 2024 will be $100.
The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal approved a permanent Special Rate Variation of 24.09 per cent over the next two years, with the initial rate rise of 7.9 per cent to occur in 2024-25.
A revised Concept Plan for Crescent Head Holiday Park was adopted, including several significant amendments and commitments in response to community feedback.
Changes include removing six cabins in Area 5, stopping the Holiday Park's exclusive use of the overflow parking area in Willow Street from February 2025, as well as maintaining permanent vehicle and pedestrian access along Reserve Road through to the foreshore car park and 24-hour public access along the Killick Creek footpath.
In March 2024 council resolved to establish the Crescent Head Community Advisory Group to give the Crescent Head community an opportunity to have input into the Crescent Head foreshore.
An open expression of interest was conducted, encouraging residents of the Kempsey Shire community to apply via Your Say Macleay, with 30 applications received.
Council endorsed 14 representatives and thanked the unsuccessful applicants for their interest and submissions.
A Plan of Management (PoM) for all Council-managed Community Crown Land was adopted, which identifies and authorises lawful use, activities and occupation of Crown Land and ensures native title obligations are met.
For a more comprehensive summary of the June meeting, please visit our website: ksc.pub/JuneMeeting-24
