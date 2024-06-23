Applications for First Nations Scholarships Program now open

The First Nations Scholarships Program has launched for its second year to help Indigenous Australians pursue further education and vocational training.
The program, hosted by Enterprise and Training Company (ETC), aims to foster Indigenous education and empowerment by providing financial assistance and support to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander individuals aged 15 and above.
CEO Damon Munt says ETC believes education is a key driver of empowerment and social change.
"Through our First Nations Scholarships Program, we aim to create opportunities for First Nations Australians to access quality education and training, and contribute to building a more equitable society in the regions we serve," Mr Munt said.
The First Nations Scholarships Program will provide three successful applicants with $2,500 each in funding to cover things like tuition fees, course materials, and travel expenses related to their education needs.
"We understand that financial barriers can often hinder access to education and training for our First Nations people," ETC Indigenous Services Manager Ceharnie Martin said.
"Our Scholarships Program aims to alleviate these barriers and provide much-needed support to Indigenous Australians who are striving for educational success and economic empowerment."
Applications are now open and close on Friday July 19, 2024.
Further details, including eligibility criteria and application process, can be found at https://etcltd.com.au/first-nations-scholarships/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.