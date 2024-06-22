Celebrating Macleay Valley businesses at the annual awards night

More than 200 people gathered to celebrate local business at the annual Macleay Valley Business Awards (MVBA) on Saturday night, June 22.
Hosted by South West Rocks Country Club for the second year, guests dressed to the nines for the 2024 event.
Out of 100 nominees, winners were selected by an independent panel of judges.
And the winners are...
President of the Macleay Valley Business Chamber Jarrod Lipscombe thanked everyone who attended, the chamber, sponsors, specifically major sponsor Coastline Credit Union, and congratulated winners.
"Tonight's celebration is about fostering pride and passion within the Macleay Valley," Mr Lipscombe said.
